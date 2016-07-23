Nurse defends her rainbow hair after cashier shames her for her look

Facebook/Mary Walls Penney Mary Wall Penney defended her rainbow locks.

A West Virginia nurse was shamed by a cashier for her unique choice of hair colour — so she fired back on Facebook.

Mary Walls Penney, 30, wrote in a Facebook post that she was shopping when the cashier noticed that she worked for a local medical facility. When Penney revealed that she was a nurse, the cashier didn’t seem pleased — in fact, Penney recalled, the cashier was “shocked” that a nursing facility would allow an employee to dye her hair in such a way.

Penney penned a perfect response and posted it to Facebook July 9:

“I can’t recall a time that my hair colour has prevented me from providing life saving treatment to one of my patients. My tattoos have never kept them from holding my hand and as they lay frightened and crying because Alzheimer’s has stolen their mind…My tongue piercing has never kept me from speaking words of encouragement to a newly diagnosed patient or from comforting a family that is grieving. So, please explain to me how my appearance…has made me unfit to provide nursing care and unable to do my job!”

The post has been shared 150,000 times so far.

“Most of the comments and messages have been overwhelmingly positive,” Penney told US Weekly. “Many have expressed that their family member would instantly be uplifted if they saw me at their bedside.” She also added that her employer has always accepted her vibrant tresses: “I was hired with bright red and pink hair,” she said.

Here’s the original post:

