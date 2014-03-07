American Investors Are Buying The Nurburgring, The World's Scariest Racetrack, For $US90 Million

Built around the medieval castle of Nurburg, in western Germany’s Eifel Forest, the Nurburgring motorsports complex ended up in bankruptcy in 2012 and is now falling into American hands.

A group of investors, led by H.I.G. Capital in Miami, has purchased the track for €60-70 million ($83-97 million), according to Road & Track.

The facility includes a Grand Prix track and arena, a museum, and a defunct roller coaster.

But the real attraction is the North Loop, better known by its German name, the Nordschleife.

Built from 1925-1927 as a project to alleviate unemployment, it is still one of the longest and most challenging racetracks on the planet.

Blind hills, narrow straights, and trees on either side earned it the nickname, the “Green Hell.”

The estimate of driver deaths on the track varies, according to Car and Driver, from 2 to 12 per year.

