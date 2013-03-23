The World's Scariest Racetrack Is On Sale For $165 Million

Built around the medieval castle of Nurburg, in western Germany’s Eifel Forest, the Nurburgring motorsports complex fell into bankruptcy last summer and is now on the market.

The facility includes a Grand Prix track and arena, a museum, and a defunct roller coaster.

But the real attraction is the North Loop, better known by its German name, the Nordschleife.

Built from 1925-1927 as a project to alleviate unemployment, it is still one of the longest and most challenging racetracks on the planet.

Blind hills, narrow straights, and trees on either side earned it the nickname, the “Green Hell.”

The estimate of driver deaths on the track varies, according to Car and Driver, from 2 to 12 per year.

And now it can be yours, for just $165 million, according to Autoblog.

Here's a view of the complex from the air.

And a panoramic shot of the complex entrance.

The Formula One-themed 'ring°racer' roller coaster has not opened yet, after a history of delays and accidents.

At a 1965 event, the drivers ran to their cars to begin the race. This approach, called a Le Mans start, was abandoned because drivers tended not to take the time to fasten their safety equipment.

In 1963, a Mercedes-Benz touring car hit the track.

Here's a shot from a 1973 race.

The Grand Prix track was built in 1984.

It's still used for Formula One racing.

And there are stands for fans to enjoy the races.

But the north loop — or Nordschleife — is the star of the complex.

It's built around the medieval castle of Nurburg.

Drivers must face blind hills, narrow straights, 985 feet of altitude change, and 170 corners.

Trees line much of the track, so it's easy to see why Formula One driver Jackie Stewart named it 'The Green Hell.'

The fastest lap ever belongs to Stefan Bellof, who in 1983 did it in just 6 minutes, 11.13 seconds, driving a Porsche 956.

The Nordschleife is open to the public (for a $35 toll), so driving enthusiasts can test their skills.

Sometimes, it proves to be too much for amateurs.

And even professionals have trouble: This Ferrari P 4/5 ended up on fire.

A Mercedes AMG SLS Black Series wrecked, too.

Hopefully, whoever buys the Nurburgring complex will keep the Nordschleife open for public access.

