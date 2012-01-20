This 13-Mile Racetrack In Germany Is The Most Daunting In The World

Photo: zanthrax-dot-nl via flickr

Hidden deep in Germany’s Eifel Forest is one of the legends of the motoring world.13 miles long. 985 feet of altitude change. 170 corners. This is the Nurburgring Nordschleife.



Frequently called the “Green Hell,” the Nordschleife is one of the longest and scariest race tracks still in existence today.

With blind hills, narrow straights, and trees lining the entire track, one mistake can be the difference between life and death.

Built in 1927, the current layout of the track is actually shorter than the original which spanned an unbelievable 18 miles.

For a time, the Nordschleife was home to Formula One and sports car racing, but a number of terrible crashes forced the construction of a shorter grand prix circuit right next door.

But that did not shut the Nordschleife down.

Today, drivers can pay a toll and take their street car for a ride on the famed circuit. Car manufacturers have also set up shop at the German track to develop all the latest rides. Top speeds are no longer the top tout for manufacturers; times around the ‘Ring are what they extol.

The history, races, cars, and people of the Nordschleife are what make it one of the most legendary race tracks in the world.

