Nuns Selling Their Baseball Card Collection To Fund Their Ministry

Photo: AP

An order of nuns has inherited the world’s most sought-after baseball card and is auctioning it off to garner funding for their ministries around the world.The AP reports that the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Baltimore was bequeathed a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card from the early 1900s that could fetch between $150,000 and $200,000.



The Wagner card is famously chased by collectors as only 60 were known to be produced. In 2007, a near-mint Wagner card was sold for $2.8 million, but unfortunately for the Sisters, their copy has serious damages that have reduced its value.

The card belonged to the brother of a nun who passed away in 1999 and left it in a safety deposit box for the Sisters to discover.

