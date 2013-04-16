Numerous Bostonians Are Opening Up Their Homes For People Affected By The Marathon Attack

In addition to providing a person finder to people impacted by the attacks at the Boston Marathon, Google helped compile a public spreadsheet of magnanimous Bostonians making their homes and living rooms open to stranded people.



It’s quite a document, and one of several moving actions by well-meaning people in the wake of the attack that left more than one hundred injured and several dead.

If you need a pick-me-up, check out the spreadsheet — which gathered hundreds of offers in less than two hours — to see how good people are handling the incident:

Google

Here’s the sheet >

