Mind-Blowing Cloud Startup Numecent Wants To Change How You Use Android Apps, Too

NumecentNumecent, a company that has a new kind of cloud computing technology with the power to change the software industry, has been making steady progress since it came out of stealth a little over a year ago.



Today, it announced a $13.6 million investment from T-Venture, the VC arm of German Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom. The total raised to date is just under $27 million.

The company was cofounded by wealthy tech mogul Osman Kent, best known for his previous company, 3Dlabs which he sold to Creative Labs in 2002 for about $170 million.

Kent had retired from tech and was kicking around as a music producer with his own record label (Songphonic Records) and living in an English mansion formerly owned by Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera, he previously told Business Insider.

But he stumbled upon a struggling company called endeavours and was so blown away by its tech, that he left retirement, bought the company and relaunched it as Numecent.

Numecent offers something it calls “cloud paging” that instantly turns any software, even an operating system itself, into something that can be streamed from a cloud without any rewriting of the code.

It even works when the Internet goes down, Kent says, and it makes the software run a lot faster than traditional cloud apps. It does this by it temporarily installing certain bits of the app on the device.

It can also do other interesting things, like let users check software in and out as if it were a library book, allowing businesses to buy less software, share it with more people without violating their licence agreements.

Plus it can turn a smartphone into a server-like a game console, where a bunch of people can play a game on it at the same time.

Red Hat is using Numecent to let Linux users run Windows software.

So far, cloud paging has been limited to Windows software, but Numecent will use the influx of cash to launch cloud paging services for Android and other mobile platforms (though it didn’t mention plans for iOS yet).

It has already been used to launch a game streaming service called Approxy, which competes with sites like OnLive and Gaikai.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.