Numecent, The Startup With Some Of The Most Amazing Cloud Tech We've Ever Heard Of, Heads Into Health Care

Numecent cofounder Osman Kent

The startup with the mind-blowing tech called “cloud paging” has reached another milestone, we’ve learned. Numecent is bringing cloud paging to the health care market by signing TAI Software as a customer.



Cloud-paging instantly “cloudifies” any Windows app, with no modification to the app, letting it run as fast over the cloud as it would if the app was loaded directly onto the PC. It even lets the app run when an Internet connection goes down.

We first wrote about the company and this tech when it came out of stealth in March, 2012. At that time, it was being usedwith a new game streaming service called Approxy, which competes with the likes of OnLive and Gaikai.

This year, Numecent has been slowly making partnerships. Tomorrow it will reveal this new one with TAI Software, sources at the company told us. TAI is an Edgewater, MD, company that makes record-keeping software for hospitals. This marks Numecent’s first agreement for the health care industry, proving cloud paging is safe for the health care industry’s HIPAA regulations.

Last month, Numecent announced a $13.6 million investment from T-Venture, the VC arm of German Telecomgiant Deutsche, to bring the tech to Android, too. (Almost $27 million raised to date.)

Numecent was founded by Osman Kent, the cofounder of 3Dlabs which he sold to Creative Labs in 2002 for about $170 million. He had left the tech scene and was producing music albums in his English mansion once owned by Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera when he discovered the cloud paging technology.

“After I sold 3Dlabs, I did the rock and roll thing. This technology was so extraordinary, it took me out of semi-retirement,” he told us in March.

If he can turn cloud paging into a success, it could really rock the software world, making it easy for thousands of custom enterprise apps to be easily, painlessly moved to the cloud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.