CHART: The Number Of US Soldiers Who Died In Every Major American War

Since the formation of the United States, the country has been involved in twelve major wars spanning every continent. Reddit user Flynavy88 has created a chart documenting the total U.S. casualties suffered in each of these wars.

U.S. casualties spiked drastically during the Civil War and World War II. Each of those wars claimed over 1 million U.S. casualties apiece. These massive numbers carried further weight as the overall population of the United States during both those wars was significantly smaller than it is today.

Overall, the general trend since the end of World War II has been a decline in U.S. casualties.

Still, according to the Pew Research Center, almost half of all veterans who served after 9/11 were exposed in some way to the horrors of war. Sixty per cent of veterans have reportedly served with someone who was badly injured, while 47% of veterans served alongside someone who died in combat.

Here’s another look at the numbers:

A full list of U.S. service members who have died in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya can be found at the Military Times’ project “Honour The Fallen.”

