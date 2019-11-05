The New York Times analysed Trump's 11,390 tweets since becoming president, and found he praised himself 2,026 times

The New York Times analysed President Donald Trump’s more than 11,000 tweets since entering office.

Reporters found that he used Twitter mainly to attack someone or something, with 5,889 tweets meeting this description.

More than 2,000 of his tweets were in praise of his own work.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The New York Times published a lengthy analysis of President Donald Trump’s tweets since taking office, and found several patterns of behaviour.

More than anything, the president uses Twitter when he wants to go on the attack. Of the 11,390 tweets that The Times analysed from January 20, 2017 to October 15, 2019, more than 5,000 were attacks against someone or something, from the Democrats to the Russia investigation.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

The six reporters on the project also found that Trump likes to use Twitter to praise himself, which he did 2,026 times.

On July 11, 2019, for example, he called himself “so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!”

Threatening to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy on October 7, 2019, he touted his “great and unmatched wisdom.”

On July 3, 2018, Trump bragged: “If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

The analysis also shows that Trump’s Twitter use has dramatically escalated in recent weeks, as the Democrats undertake the inquiry into his impeachment.

In the first two weeks of October, Trump tweeted more than 500 times, which put him on track to triple his monthly tweet average.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.