SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Number Of Sluggers Is On The Rise Again

There are already four players that have hit 40 home runs this season in Major League Baseball. And there are two more players knocking on the door with 39. That is a far cry from the 2010 and 2011 seasons when only two players reached that plateau each year.



If all six players hit 40 home runs, that would be the most in a single season since 2006, when 11 players reached the mark. That was also the first season of MLB’s drug testing program.

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

