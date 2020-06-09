After protests against police brutality in 2015, police reform was promised. Nearly 1,000 people per year have been shot and killed by police since then.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum Protesters rally as Philadelphia Police officers and Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers look on, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

A Washington Post study found that police in the US have shot and killed nearly 1,000 people per year since 2015.

This year, 463 people have been shot and killed by the police, according to The Post.

While the majority were armed and around half were white, The Post did find that for the start of their tally, that black people “have been shot and killed by police at disproportionate rates.”

Since 2015, US police officers have shot and killed roughly 1,000 people per year, despite promises for reform, a new Washington Post study found.

According to The Post, at the end of 2015 – another year in recent history that saw protests erupt across the country against police brutality – nearly 1,000 people were shot by police. That was “twice as many as ever documented in one year by the federal government.”

Here are the numbers:

By the end of 2015, 994 people were shot and killed by police.

By the end of 2016, 962 people were shot and killed by police.

By the end of 2017, 986 people were shot and killed by police.

By the end of 2018, 991 people were shot and killed by police.

By the end of 2019, 1,004 people were shot and killed by police.

So far in 2020, 463 people have been shot and killed by police.

Altogether, they have killed 5,400 people in the past five years. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, and stay at home orders that kept most across in the country in their homes, 463 were killed in 2020 so far. The Post reported that 49 more people have died in 2020 compared to the same period last year. This May was also the deadliest month with 110 killings.

Protests in 2015 began after several high profile cases of black men being killed by police officers in a number of cities.

That previous December, a video emerged that showed the death of Eric Garner after he pleaded for air when a police officer had his arm on his neck. In April 2015, Freddie Grey suffered from a spinal injury while being transported in a police van. Walter Scott was killed in North Charleston, South Carolina the same month, according to CNBC.

The Post added that while it’s still confusing why the number of police killings has been so consistent year after year, they did note that the vast majority of those killed were armed, and around half were white. However, since they began tracking fatal shootings, they did see that black people “have been shot and killed by police at disproportionate rates.”

“The number of black and unarmed people fatally shot by police has declined since 2015, but whether armed or not, black people are still shot and killed at a disproportionately higher rate than white people,” The Post wrote.

After the 2015 protests, some officials vowed to change the way police use force to address the death of citizens by police. Some reform ideas included pushing for the use of body cameras and implementing bias training.

Protests have now erupted demanding the end of police violence and racial injustice after a video surfaced depicting George Floyd, a black man, becoming unresponsive as a white police officer kept his knee on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis.

All four officers involved in the case have been fired and later charged. Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and had charges against him upgraded to second-degree murder.

Protests have taken place in all 50 states and internationally, with many chanting for defunding the police.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza said that defunding the police means a realignment of society’s priorities by way of funding and responsibilities in the community.

“When we talk about defunding the police, what we’re saying is ‘invest in the resources that our communities need,'” she said.

“Are we willing to live in fear that our lives will be taken by police officers who are literally using their power in the wrong way?” she asked. “Or are we willing to adopt and absorb the fear of what it might mean to change our practices, which will ultimately lead to a better quality of life for everyone.”

Additionally, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced plans to disband the city’s police force, Business Insider previously reported. The announcement came almost two weeks after Floyd’s death.

