The Number Of Millionaire Households In America Grew By 200,000 Last Year

The number of millionaire households in America increased last year for the third year in a row, from 8.4 million to 8.6 million, according to a new report from Spectrem, a consulting group.



While an increase over previous years, the 2011 figure is still well below the peak in 2007, when the U.S. recorded 9.2 million millionaire households.

The number of households with $100,000 or more in net worth (excluding primary residence) also increased, from 36.2 million in 2010 to 36.7 million in 2011, Spectrem said.

There are now also around 1.08 million households with a net worth of $5 million or more, and 107,000 households worth more than $25 million, according to Spectrem. Those figures remained relatively flat, both with less than 2 per cent growth, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Photo: Spectrem

