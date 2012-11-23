Another Sign The Law School Bubble Is Finally Cracking

In another sign people are finally coming to grips with the failing legal industry jobs market, fewer and fewer people are signing up for the LSAT.



The number of people taking the test in October dropped 16.4 per cent from last year, hitting its lowest level since 1999, according to The New York Times.

Based on this graph posted by the Times, it looks liked LSAT registration for the October test peaked in the 2009-2010 academic year, the immediate aftermath of the recession.

Photo: via The New York Times

These numbers come on the heels of news law schools are finally coming to terms with the dismal job market and cutting class sizes.

Given the fact that the legal recovery has essentially stalled out, it might be a good idea for students considering law school to start looking into other options.

