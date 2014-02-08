Here Is The Number Of LEGO Bricks It Took To Make 'The Lego Movie'

“The Lego Movie” is out this weekend and is expected to make more than $US50 million upon opening.

That would give it the largest debut of 2014 so far.

If you’re taking the kids to see it this weekend, here’s something to ponder while the opening sequence pans over an elaborately-made virtual Lego world.

There are a total of 3,863,484 unique Lego bricks in the movie.

According to the film’s production notes, many of those bricks were reused to create many of the film’s scenes.

However, if you wanted to recreate the entire movie, you would need 15,080,330 Lego pieces.

In addition, a total of 183 different types of Lego minifigures can be seen in the film.

Of course, the movie wasn’t made out of physical bricks.

Instead, production designer Grant Freckelton and his team used virtual bricks through free software LEGO Digital Designer to bring the movie to life.

Here are a few visualizations of the world depicted in the film:

