SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Percentage Of Black Baseball Players Is Plummeting

Yesterday was Jackie Robinson Day in Major League baseball, marking the 65th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the colour barrier. But while Robinson opened the door, fewer African-Americans are taking advantage.



The number of black players in Major League Baseball is at 8.1% this season, down from 8.5% a year ago, and the lowest level since baseball teams were first integrating in the 1940s and 1950s.

But while the number is low, we can see below that the decline has slowed dramatically in recent years, as the number has hovered between 8.1% and 10.2% over the last decade. Also consider that the number of Hispanics playing Major League Baseball has doubled in the last 20 years.

Data via ESPN.com

