Yow! Number of Banks Not Making TARP Payments Skyrockets!

The number of banks that didn’t make their monthly dividend payments on TARP funds skyrocketed to 29 in August, up from 18 in May. Banks can choose not to make payments during a given month, allowing the dividends owed to accumulate unpaid.
Failure to pay may be a sign of financial distress. Obviously banks that are short of capital may decide to retain funds rather than pay off the TARP.
Here’s the complete list of banks that didn’t pay in August:
AIG
Anchor Bancorp Wisconsin
Central Pacific Financial Corp
Centrue Financial Corp
Citizens Bancorp
Citizens Bank & Trust Co
Commerce National Bank
Commonwealth Business Bank
Dickinson Financial Corp
First American International
First Banks
Georgia Primary Bank
Grand Mountain Bancshares
Idaho Bancorp
Lone Star Bank
Midwest Banc Holdings
One Georgia Bank
One United Bank
Pacific Capital Bancorp
Pacific City Financial Corp
Pacific International Bancorp
Patterson Bancshares Inc.
Peninsula Bank Holdings Co.
Premier Service Bank
Royal Bancshares Corporation of Pennsylvania
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
Sterling Financial Corporation
UCBH Holdings Inc.
United American Bank
