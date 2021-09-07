Only 40 songs have stayed at No. 1 on the chart for 10 weeks or more – here they all are

- Only 3% of all No. 1 hits have managed to rule the Billboard Hot 100 for double-digit weeks.
- Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life” was the first to achieve the feat in 1977.
- Most recently, “Butter” by BTS has claimed the top spot for 10 nonconsecutive weeks.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
1. “You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone
“You Light Up My Life” was the first song in history to chart at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
The Hot 100 is widely considered the definitive all-genre singles chart in the US. In its 63-year history, over 1,000 songs have reached the coveted No. 1 spot, but far fewer have reigned long enough to hit the milestone of double-digit weeks — or, even more impressively, surpass it.
2. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John
“Physical” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
3. “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men
“End of the Road” charted at No. 1 for 13 weeks.
4. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston
“I Will Always Love You” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
5. “I Swear” by All-4-One
“I Swear” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
5. “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men
“I’ll Make Love to You” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
7. “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men
“One Sweet Day” charted at No. 1 for 16 weeks.
8. “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” by Los Del Rio
“Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
9. “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton
“Un-Break My Heart” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
10. “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112
“I’ll Be Missing You” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
11. “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John
“Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
12. “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica
“The Boy Is Mine” charted at No. 1 for 13 weeks.
13. “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas
“Smooth” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
14. “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring The Product G&B
“Maria Maria” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
15. “Independent Women, Pt. 1” by Destiny’s Child
“Independent Women, Pt. 1” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
16. “Foolish” by Ashanti
“Foolish” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
17. “Dilemma” by Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland
“Dilemma” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
18. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
“Lose Yourself” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
19. “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
“Yeah!” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
20. “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey
“We Belong Together” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
21. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx
“Gold Digger” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
22. “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce
“Irreplaceable” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
23. “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
“Low” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
24. “Boom Boom Pow” by The Black Eyed Peas
“Boom Boom Pow” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
25. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
“I Gotta Feeling” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
26. “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris
“We Found Love” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
27. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell
“Blurred Lines” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
28. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
“Happy” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
29. “Uptown Funk!” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
“Uptown Funk!” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
“See You Again” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
31. “Hello” by Adele
“Hello” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
32. “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla
“One Dance” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
33. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Closer” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
34. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
“Shape of You” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
35. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Despacito” charted at No. 1 for 16 weeks.
36. “God’s Plan” by Drake
“God’s Plan” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
37. “In My Feelings” by Drake
“In My Feelings” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
Drake has the most solo entries on this list, with three of the longest-running chart-toppers in history.
38. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Old Town Road” holds the record for the longest stretch at No. 1 with 19 weeks. It also became the fastest song in history to be certified diamond.
39. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
“The Box” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
40. “Butter” by BTS
“Butter” has returned to No. 1 for its 10th nonconsecutive week.