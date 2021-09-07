Only 40 songs have stayed at No. 1 on the chart for 10 weeks or more – here they all are

1. “You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone

“You Light Up My Life” was the first song in history to chart at No. 1 for 10 weeks.

The Hot 100 is widely considered the definitive all-genre singles chart in the US. In its 63-year history, over 1,000 songs have reached the coveted No. 1 spot, but far fewer have reigned long enough to hit the milestone of double-digit weeks — or, even more impressively, surpass it.