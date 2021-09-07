Search

Only 40 songs have stayed at No. 1 on the chart for 10 weeks or more – here they all are

Callie Ahlgrim
Bts butter
BTS’ smash hit ‘Butter’ was released on May 21, 2021. HYBE LABELS/YouTube
  • Only 3% of all No. 1 hits have managed to rule the Billboard Hot 100 for double-digit weeks.
  • Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life” was the first to achieve the feat in 1977.
  • Most recently, “Butter” by BTS has claimed the top spot for 10 nonconsecutive weeks.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
1. “You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone
Debby boone
‘You Light Up My Life’ reached No. 1 on October 15, 1977. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
“You Light Up My Life” was the first song in history to chart at No. 1 for 10 weeks.

The Hot 100 is widely considered the definitive all-genre singles chart in the US. In its 63-year history, over 1,000 songs have reached the coveted No. 1 spot, but far fewer have reigned long enough to hit the milestone of double-digit weeks — or, even more impressively, surpass it.

2. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John
Olivia newton john physical
‘Physical’ reached No. 1 on November 21, 1981. Olivia Newton-John/YouTube
“Physical” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
3. “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men
End of the road boyz ii men
‘End of the Road’ reached No. 1 on August 15, 1992. Boyz II Men/YouTube
“End of the Road” charted at No. 1 for 13 weeks.
4. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston
I will always love you whitney houston
‘I Will Always Love You’ reached No. 1 on November 28, 1992. Whitney Houston/YouTube
“I Will Always Love You” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
5. “I Swear” by All-4-One
I swear all 4 one
‘I Swear’ reached No. 1 on May 21, 1994. All-4-One/YouTube
“I Swear” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
5. “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men
I'll make love to you boyz ii men
‘I’ll Make Love to You’ reached No. 1 on August 27, 1994. Boyz II Men/YouTube
“I’ll Make Love to You” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
7. “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men
One sweet day mariah carey
‘One Sweet Day’ reached No. 1 on December 2, 1995. Mariah Carey/YouTube
“One Sweet Day” charted at No. 1 for 16 weeks.
8. “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” by Los Del Rio
Macarena
‘Macarena’ reached No. 1 on August 3, 1996. Los Del Rio/YouTube
“Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
9. “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton
Toni braxton unbreak my heart
‘Un-Break My Heart’ reached No. 1 on December 7, 1996. Toni Braxton/YouTube
“Un-Break My Heart” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
10. “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112
I'll be missing you puff daddy
‘I’ll Be Missing You’ reached No. 1 on June 14, 1997. Bad Boy Entertainment/YouTube
“I’ll Be Missing You” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
11. “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John
Elton john something about the way you look tonight
Elton John’s famous tribute to Princess Diana reached No. 1 on October 11, 1997. Elton John/YouTube
“Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
12. “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica
The boy is mine
‘The Boy Is Mine’ reached No. 1 on June 6, 1998. Brandy & Monica/YouTube
“The Boy Is Mine” charted at No. 1 for 13 weeks.
13. “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas
Smooth santana
‘Smooth’ reached No. 1 on October 23, 1999. Santana/YouTube
“Smooth” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
14. “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring The Product G&B
Santana Maria Maria
‘Maria Maria’ reached No. 1 on April 8, 2000. Santana/YouTube
“Maria Maria” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
15. “Independent Women, Pt. 1” by Destiny’s Child
Independent women pt 1 destiny's child
‘Independent Women, Pt. 1’ reached No. 1 on November 18, 2000. Destiny’s Child/YouTube
“Independent Women, Pt. 1” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
16. “Foolish” by Ashanti
Ashanti foolish
‘Foolish’ reached No. 1 on April 20, 2002. Ashanti/YouTube
“Foolish” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
17. “Dilemma” by Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland
Dilemma Nelly Kelly Rowland
‘Dilemma’ reached No. 1 on August 17, 2002. Nelly/YouTube
“Dilemma” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
18. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
Eminem lose yourself
‘Lose Yourself’ reached No. 1 on November 9, 2002. Eminem/YouTube
“Lose Yourself” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
19. “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
Usher yeah
‘Yeah!’ reached No. 1 on February 28, 2004. Usher/YouTube
“Yeah!” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
20. “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey
Mariah carey we belong together
‘We Belong Together’ reached No. 1 on June 4, 2005. Mariah Carey/YouTube
“We Belong Together” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
21. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx
Gold digger kanye west
‘Gold Digger’ reached No. 1 on September 17, 2005. Kanye West/YouTube
“Gold Digger” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
22. “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce
Beyonce irreplaceable
‘Irreplaceable’ reached No. 1 on December 16, 2006. Beyoncé/YouTube
“Irreplaceable” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
23. “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
Low flo rida
‘Low’ reached No. 1 on January 5, 2008. Flo Rida/YouTube
“Low” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
24. “Boom Boom Pow” by The Black Eyed Peas
Boom boom pow
‘Boom Boom Pow’ reached No. 1 on April 18, 2009. The Black Eyed Peas/YouTube
“Boom Boom Pow” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
25. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
I gotta feeling
‘I Gotta Feeling’ reached No. 1 on July 11, 2009. The Black Eyed Peas/YouTube
“I Gotta Feeling” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
26. “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris
Rihanna we found love
‘We Found Love’ reached No. 1 on November 12, 2011. Rihanna/YouTube
“We Found Love” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
27. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell
Blurred lines music video
‘Blurred Lines’ reached No. 1 on June 22, 2013. Robin Thicke/YouTube
“Blurred Lines” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
28. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
Pharrell happy
‘Happy’ reached No. 1 on March 8, 2014. Pharrell/YouTube
“Happy” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
29. “Uptown Funk!” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Uptown funk
‘Uptown Funk!’ reached No. 1 on January 17, 2015. Mark Ronson/YouTube
“Uptown Funk!” charted at No. 1 for 14 weeks.
30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
See you again wiz charlie music video
‘See You Again’ reached No. 1 on April 25, 2015. Wiz Khalifa/YouTube
“See You Again” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
31. “Hello” by Adele
Hello adele
‘Hello’ reached No. 1 on November 14, 2015. Adele/YouTube
“Hello” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
32. “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla
One dance drake
‘One Dance’ reached No. 1 on April 23, 2016. Drake/YouTube
“One Dance” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
33. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
Closer chainsmokers halsey
‘Closer’ reached No. 1 on September 3, 2016. The Chainsmokers/YouTube
“Closer” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
34. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
Ed sheeran shape of you
‘Shape of You’ reached No. 1 on January 28, 2017. Ed Sheeran/YouTube
“Shape of You” charted at No. 1 for 12 weeks.
35. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Despacito music video
‘Despacito’ reached No. 1 on May 27, 2017. Luis Fonsi/YouTube
“Despacito” charted at No. 1 for 16 weeks.
36. “God’s Plan” by Drake
Drake god's plan
‘God’s Plan’ reached No. 1 on February 3, 2018. Drake/YouTube
“God’s Plan” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
37. “In My Feelings” by Drake
In my feelings drake
‘In My Feelings’ reached No. 1 on July 21, 2018. Drake/YouTube
“In My Feelings” charted at No. 1 for 10 weeks.

Drake has the most solo entries on this list, with three of the longest-running chart-toppers in history.

38. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Old town road
‘Old Town Road’ reached No. 1 on April 13, 2019. Lil Nas X/YouTube
“Old Town Road” holds the record for the longest stretch at No. 1 with 19 weeks. It also became the fastest song in history to be certified diamond.
39. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
Roddy ricch the box
‘The Box’ reached No. 1 on January 18, 2020. Roddy Ricch/YouTube
“The Box” charted at No. 1 for 11 weeks.
40. “Butter” by BTS
Bts butter
‘Butter’ first reached No. 1 on the chart dated June 5, 2021. HYBE LABELS/YouTube
“Butter” has returned to No. 1 for its 10th nonconsecutive week.
About the Author
Callie Ahlgrim