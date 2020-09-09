Only 20 songs in history have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there — here they all are

Big Hit Labels/YouTube The music video for BTS’ hit single ‘Dynamite’ premiered on August 20, 2020.

Only 20 songs in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 have debuted at No. 1 and remained on top for a second consecutive week.

“Dynamite” by BTS is the most recent song to achieve the rare feat.

Mariah Carey has the most songs on this list with three chart-toppers: “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Honey.”

Ariana Grande and Drake are tied for the second-most with two apiece.

Only 43 songs in history have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 â€” but just 20 of those remained on top for a second consecutive week.

The Hot 100 is widely considered the definitive all-genre singles chart in the US.

Although it was officially launched in 1958, Billboard began using modern airplay and sales data in 1991, allowing for more time-sensitive calculations and accurate rankings.

Moreover, Billboard began incorporating digital sales data in 2005 and YouTube data in 2013. The chart methodology is updated at least once a year, to reflect rapidly evolving listening trends.

Fewer than 4% of all No. 1 hits have managed to arrive in the top spot. But extending that reign is even more impressive â€” especially considering the ever-shrinking attention spans of music fans.

Keep scrolling for the complete list of those rare hits, in chronological order.

1. “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/YouTube ‘Fantasy’ was released in 1995.

“Fantasy” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated September 30, 1995. It was the lead single from Carey’s fifth studio album “Daydream.”

The song spent eight weeks atop the Hot 100.

2. “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men

Mariah Carey/YouTube ‘One Sweet Day’ was released in 1995.

“One Sweet Day,” the second single from “Daydream,” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated December 2, 1995.

The song spent a historic 16 consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100, setting a record it held for 23 years.

The record was tied by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber) in 2017 and finally broken by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) in 2019.

3. “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans, featuring 112

Bad Boy Entertainment/YouTube ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ was released in 1997.

“I’ll Be Missing You” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated June 14, 1997. It was the second single from “No Way Out,” the debut album from Diddy, then known as Puff Daddy.

The song spent 11 weeks atop the Hot 100.

4. “Honey” by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/YouTube ‘Honey’ was released in 1997.

“Honey” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated September 13, 1997. It was the lead single from Carey’s sixth studio album “Butterfly.”

The song spent three weeks atop the Hot 100.

5. “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About The Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John

Elton John/YouTube ‘Candle in the Wind’ was re-released as a double A-side single in 1997 as a tribute to Princess Diana.

“Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About The Way You Look Tonight” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated October 11, 1997.

The song spent 14 weeks atop the Hot 100. The double A-side single later became the first song ever to be certified diamond.

6. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

CelineDion/YouTube ‘My Heart Will Go On’ was released in the US on February 10, 1998.

“My Heart Will Go On” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated February 28, 1998.

The famous ballad was written for the soundtrack of “Titanic” and served as the movie’s main romantic theme. It was also released as a single from Dion’s fifth English-language album “Let’s Talk About Love.”

The song spent two weeks atop the Hot 100.

7. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

YouTube screencaps ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ was released in 1998.

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated September 5, 1998. It was recorded for the film “Armageddon,” starring Liv Tyler, the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

The song spent four weeks atop the Hot 100.

8. “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill/YouTube ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ was released in 1998.

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated November 14, 1998. It was the lead single from Hill’s debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

The song spent two weeks atop the Hot 100.

9. “This Is the Night” by Clay Aiken

SGranitz/WireImage Clay Aiken was the runner-up on season two of ‘American Idol’ in 2003.

“This Is the Night” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated June 28, 2003. It was Aiken’s debut single after competing on season two of “American Idol.”

The song spent two weeks atop the Hot 100.

10. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga/YouTube ‘Born This Way’ was released in 2011.

“Born This Way” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated February 26, 2011. It was the lead single from Gaga’s second studio album of the same name.

The song spent six weeks atop the Hot 100.

11. “Harlem Shake” by Baauer

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Baauer is an American producer and DJ, best known for his 2012 hit ‘Harlem Shake.’

“Harlem Shake” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated March 2, 2013.

The viral hit benefited from a recent adjustment to the Hot 100’s formula, when the chart began incorporating YouTube data.

The song spent five weeks atop the Hot 100.

12. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift/YouTube ‘Shake It Off’ was released in 2014.

“Shake It Off” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated September 6, 2014. It was the lead single from Swift’s fifth studio album “1989.”

The song spent four weeks atop the Hot 100.

13. “Hello” by Adele

Adele/YouTube ‘Hello’ was released in 2015.

“Hello” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated November 14, 2015. It was the lead single from Adele’s third studio album “25.”

The song spent 10 weeks atop the Hot 100.

14. “God’s Plan” by Drake

Drake/YouTube ‘God’s Plan’ was released in 2018.

“God’s Plan” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated February 3, 2018. It was the lead single from Drake’s fifth studio album “Scorpion.”

The song spent 10 weeks atop the Hot 100.

15. “Nice for What” by Drake

Drake/YouTube ‘Nice for What’ was released in 2018.

“Nice for What,” the second single from “Scorpion,” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated April 21, 2018.

The song spent four consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 and eight nonconsecutive weeks.

16. “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino/YouTube ‘This Is America’ was released in 2018.

“This Is America” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated May 19, 2018. It was released as a standalone single.

The song spent two weeks atop the Hot 100.

17. “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘Thank U, Next’ was released in 2018.

“Thank U, Next” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated November 17, 2018. It was the lead single from Grande’s fifth studio album of the same name.

The song spent seven weeks atop the Hot 100.

18. “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘7 Rings’ was released in 2019.

“7 Rings,” the second single from “Thank U, Next,” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated February 2, 2019.

The song spent eight weeks atop the Hot 100.

19. “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B/YouTube ‘WAP’ was released in 2020.

“WAP” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated August 22, 2020. It may be the lead single from Cardi B’s forthcoming album, expected later this year.

The song spent two weeks atop the Hot 100.

20. “Dynamite” by BTS

Big Hit Entertainment/YouTube ‘Dynamite’ was released in 2020.

“Dynamite,” the septet’s first all-English-language single, debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated September 5, 2020.

The song has spent two weeks atop the Hot 100.

