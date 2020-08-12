Every album that has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year (so far)

Republic/UMG/Taylor Swift ‘Fine Line,’ ‘My Turn,’ and ‘Folklore’ are three notable albums that hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

So far this year, 21 different albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Fine Line” by Harry Styles took the first top spot of the year.

“My Turn” by Lil Baby remains the year’s longest leader, topping the chart for five nonconsecutive weeks.

“Folklore” by Taylor Swift is currently the most popular album in the US for a second straight week.

Notching a No. 1 album is one of the biggest achievements in today’s modern musical landscape – and it’s grown ever more unpredictable with the rise of streaming and the decline of pure sales.

Billboard began publishing a weekly albums chart in 1956. After a variety of iterations, the Billboard 200 adopted its current name in 1992.

Today, the chart’s weighted formula – which combines metrics like merchandise bundles, streams, YouTube views, and pure sales via Nielsen to calculate “equivalent units” – is roundly recognised as the most reliable ranking of the most popular albums in the US.

So far this year, 21 different albums have claimed the top spot, but only six of those have managed to hang on for more than one week.

Keep scrolling for a complete list in chronological order, updated weekly.

1. “Fine Line” by Harry Styles

Erskine Records/Columbia ‘Fine Line’ was released on December 13, 2019.

Harry Styles’ 2019 album “Fine Line” debuted at No. 1, then kicked off 2020 on top of the chart for its second straight week.

2. “JackBoys” by JackBoys and Travis Scott

Cactus Jack/Epic ‘JackBoys’ was released on December 27, 2019.

“JackBoys,” Travis Scott’s compilation project with his label mates, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on the chart dated January 11, 2020.

3. “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Rich

Bird Vision/Atlantic Records ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ was released on December 6, 2019.

Roddy Rich’s 2019 debut album returned to No. 1 on the chart dated January 18, 2020, for its second nonconsecutive week on top.

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” would go on to spend two more nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in February, for a total of four weeks on top.

4. “Rare” by Selena Gomez

Interscope Records ‘Rare’ was released on January 10, 2020.

“Rare” debuted on top of the chart dated January 25, 2020, marking Selena Gomez’s third No. 1 album.

5. “Music to Be Murdered By” by Eminem

Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ was released on January 17, 2020.

“Music to Be Murdered By” debuted on top of the chart dated February 1, 2020, marking Eminem’s historic 10th No. 1 album.

6. “Funeral” by Lil Wayne

Young Money/Republic Records ‘Funeral’ was released on January 31, 2020.

“Funeral” debuted on top of the chart dated February 15, 2020, marking Lil Wayne’s fifth No. 1 album.

7. “Changes” by Justin Bieber

Def Jam Recordings ‘Changes’ was released on February 14, 2020.

“Changes” debuted on top of the chart dated February 29, 2020, marking Justin Bieber’s seventh No. 1 album.

8. “Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS

BigHit Entertainment ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ was released on February 21, 2020.

“Map of the Soul: 7” debuted on top of the chart dated March 7, 2020, marking BTS’ fourth No. 1 album.

9. “My Turn” by Lil Baby

Quality Control/Motown/Capitol Music Group ‘My Turn’ was released on February 28, 2020.

Lil Baby’s sophomore album debuted on top of the chart dated March 14, 2020.

“My Turn” would return to No. 1 in June for four consecutive weeks, making it the year’s longest leader with five weeks in total.

10. “Eternal Atake” by Lil Uzi Vert

Atlantic Recording Corporation ‘Eternal Atake’ was released on March 6, 2020.

“Eternal Atake” debuted on top of the chart dated March 21, 2020, marking Lil Uzi Vert’s second No. 1 album.

The album remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

11. “After Hours” by The Weeknd

XO Records/Republic Records ‘After Hours’ was released on March 20, 2020.

The Weeknd’s fourth studio album debuted on top of the chart dated April 4, 2020.

“After Hours” remained at No. 1 for an entire month, becoming the first album to notch four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s “Scorpion” in 2018.

12. “Blame It on Baby” by DaBaby

SouthCoast/Interscope Records ‘Blame It on Baby’ was released on April 17, 2020.

“Blame It on Baby” debuted on top of the chart dated May 2, 2020, marking DaBaby’s second No. 1 album.

13. “38 Baby 2” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Never Broke Again/Atlantic Records ’38 Baby 2′ was released on April 24, 2020.

“38 Baby 2” debuted on top of the chart dated May 9, 2020, marking YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s second No. 1 project.

14. “Here and Now” by Kenny Chesney

Blue Chair/Warner Music Nashville ‘Here and Now’ was released on May 1, 2020.

“Here and Now” debuted on top of the chart dated May 16, 2020, marking Kenny Chesney’s ninth No. 1 album.

15. “Good Intentions” by Nav

XO/Republic Records ‘Good Intentions’ was released on May 8, 2020.

“Good Intentions” debuted on top of the chart dated May 23, 2020, marking Nav’s second No. 1 project.

16. “High Off Life” by Future

Freebandz/Epic Records ‘High Off Life’ was released on May 15, 2020.

“High Off Life” debuted on top of the chart dated May 30, 2020, marking Future’s seventh No. 1 album.

17. “Wunna” by Gunna

Young Stoner Life/300 ‘Wunna’ was released on May 22, 2020.

“Wunna” debuted on top of the chart dated June 6, 2020, marking Gunna’s first-ever No. 1 album.

18. “Chromatica” by Lady Gaga

Interscope ‘Chromatica’ was released on May 29, 2020.

“Chromatica” debuted on top of the chart dated June 13, 2020, marking Lady Gaga’s sixth No. 1 album.

19. “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke

Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ was posthumously released on July 3, 2020.

“Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” debuted on top of the chart dated July 18, 2020, marking Pop Smoke’s first-ever No. 1 album.

The 20-year-old rapper was killed during a home invasion in February.

20. “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD

Grade A/Interscope Records ‘Legends Never Die’ was posthumously released on July 10, 2020.

“Legends Never Die” debuted on top of the chart dated July 25, 2020, marking Juice WRLD’s second No. 1 album. The 21-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in December.

The album remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

21. “Folklore” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift/Republic Records ‘Folklore’ was released on July 24, 2020.

“Folklore” debuted on top of the chart dated August 8, 2020, marking Taylor Swift’s seventh No. 1 album.

According to Billboard, “Folklore” sold a whopping 846,000 equivalent units, making it the biggest week for any album since Swift’s previous release, 2019’s “Lover.”

A vast majority of those units were pure sales – 615,000, to be exact – making “Folklore” the bestselling release of 2020 by far.

The album has remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

