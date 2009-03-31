Numa Numa Guy's Geico Commercial A Viral Hit

“Numa Numa Guy” Gary Brolsma’s latest Web video, a parody commercial for Geico, is doing pretty well: Since it launched last Monday, it’s been watched more than 650,000 times on five Web video sites.

The new video will probably hit 1 million views in the next week or so, meaning Geico will have manufactured a “viral” hit — something that few brands and agencies have reliably figured out how to do. (How many insurance policies get sold is a different story.)

Here’s how the views break down:

YouTube: 340,544 views, #21 most-watched this week

Break: 239,345 views, #20 most-watched this week

eBaum’s World: 41,828 views

Metacafe: 41,701 views, #12 most-watched this week

DailyMotion: 17,709 views, #26 most-watched this week

The video was put together by The Martin Agency, according to AdRants. Brolsma is dancing along to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” while the Geico gecko gets down in the background.

It’s a good start, but a stretch to top the 27 million views (just on YouTube) for the 2006 video that made Brolsma famous — his dancing along to a Romanian language pop song — “Dragostea Din Tei” a.k.a. “Numa Numa.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.