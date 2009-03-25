Numa Numa Guy Back In Geico Commercial

The “Numa Numa Guy” is back!

Gary Brolsma is doing his goofy thing again in this parody commercial for Geico, dancing along to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” while the Geico gecko gets down in the background.

The video was put together by The Martin Agency, according to AdRants.

The parody will appear on YouTube, Metacafe, Break, Dailymotion and Slide. The Martin Agency worked directly with the video hosting firms to ensure GEICO’s parody — and future ones — appear next to the amateur-produced superstar originals.

As a point of principle, none of the ads feature a CTA. “The gecko and some of our other icons have a passionate fan base and we think people will appreciate the ‘surprise’ of seeing them pop up in unexpected places. No call to action, no website address or 1-800 number, just a bit of entertainment courtesy of GEICO,” proclaims VP Ted Ward of Marketing.

Brolsma became an unlikely Internet celebrity in 2006 by dancing along to a Romanian language pop song — “Dragostea Din Tei” a.k.a. “Numa Numa” — in a video that’s gotten more than 27 million views on YouTube.

His new video isn’t nearly as successful yet — it’s attracted just 13,000 views on YouTube since it was posted yesterday.



