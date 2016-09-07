This stunning 'hotel room' in the Swiss Alps has no walls

There are certainly a number of beautiful hotels around the world to stay at if you’re looking to bathe yourself in luxury. But if you want a truly unique experience, look no further than the Null Stern Hotel. Located in the Swiss Alps area of Switzerland, this hotel has only one room and no walls.

For $210 a night, you get a queen size mattress, night stands, two lights, and breathtaking views. If you want to stay there, you’ll need to book way ahead. The hotel has generated so much interest that the room is already booked for all of 2017.

Photos and Video Courtesy: Null Stern Hotel



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.