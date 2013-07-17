This Scary Interactive Map Shows What Happens If A Nuke Explodes In Your neighbourhood

On this day in 1945, in the American southwest, the first atomic bomb detonated. It changed the world forever.



Now, there are more than 17,000 nuclear weapons spread around the world.

And with 68 years since the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, most of the world’s population has never seen a nuclear weapon attack.

But there’s a site that allows anyone to see the effects of a nuclear weapon anywhere in the world.

NUKEMAP, created by Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian, allows people to explore the blast radius of a nuclear bomb anywhere in the world. Users can select the tiniest bomb ever designed, all the way up to the largest, and see what the fall out would be.

“Just as the atomic bomb has been treated as something above and beyond any other category of warfare,” Wellerstein writes in the blog, “so has its secrecy.”

NUKEMAP changes all that. Check it out here >

