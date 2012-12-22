The Denver Nuggets Had The Worst Three-Point Shooting Game In The History Of The NBA Last Night

Photo: Getty Images/Doug Pensinger

The Denver Nuggets shot 0-22 for three-point range last night, setting the NBA record for most three-point attempts without a single make.Denver ranks 27th in the league in three-point shooting, and is in desperate need of long-range snipers to supplement their strong interior play. So this isn’t exactly a fluke.



But still, 0-22 is mind-blowing.

Here’s what the shot chart looked like (via ESPN):

Photo: ESPN

Here’s the box score. Andre Iguodala was 0-6, Ty Lawson was 0-4, Corey Brewer was 0-3, Jordan Hamilton was 0-3, and three other players were 0-2.

Photo: NBA

And here are the top 10 worst shooting performances ever. Only one team (the Blazers two week ago against Toronto) actually won the game.

Photo: ProBasketballReference

