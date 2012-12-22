The Denver Nuggets Had The Worst Three-Point Shooting Game In The History Of The NBA Last Night

Photo: Getty Images/Doug Pensinger
The Denver Nuggets shot 0-22 for three-point range last night, setting the NBA record for most three-point attempts without a single make.Denver ranks 27th in the league in three-point shooting, and is in desperate need of long-range snipers to supplement their strong interior play. So this isn’t exactly a fluke.
But still, 0-22 is mind-blowing.
Here’s what the shot chart looked like (via ESPN):
Photo: ESPN
Here’s the box score. Andre Iguodala was 0-6, Ty Lawson was 0-4, Corey Brewer was 0-3, Jordan Hamilton was 0-3, and three other players were 0-2.
Photo: NBA
And here are the top 10 worst shooting performances ever. Only one team (the Blazers two week ago against Toronto) actually won the game.
Photo: ProBasketballReference
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.