Lifeless Mascot Lowered To The Court In A Harness After Briefly Passing Out

There were some creepy scenes in Denver on Friday night when the Denver Nuggets mascot crumpled to the floor after being lowered to the court in a harness during pregame introductions.

The team told ABC7 in Denver that the man in the mascot suit “had the wind knocked out of him,” and 9News reported that he “passed out.”

He was able to walk off on his own power, but it was still scary to watch his limp body being lowered from the rafters. The video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The GIF from Deadspin:

