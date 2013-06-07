Report: The Denver Nuggets Fire George Karl After He Won NBA Coach Of The Year

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach George Karl in a shocking move, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.



Karl won NBA Coach of the Year this year, leading his team to the third-seed in the West.

Denver crashed out against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. But the Warriors played exceptionally well, and the Nuggets were without Danilo Gallinari.

More coming…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.