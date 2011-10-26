Yet Another Reason Why Nudism Is Good For Your Health

Photo: Thomas Purves via Flickr

Looking for a good excuse to strip off your clothes, for good?Here’s a new one, from science.



Nudists (or naturists, in the U.K), are more aware of their skins’ needs and consequently take better care of their outer layers, according to a new study commissioned by Comfort Pure, a fabric softener sold in Britain (via UK Express).

The research, which studied the behaviours of naturists and people who kept their clothes on, found that 45% of naturists applied sunscreen daily, and 82% examinied their skin for abnormalities on a regular basis.

Explained one nudist, Andrew Welch:

Because our members feel that clothes are not always an essential part of their daily routine, it is important that we promote awareness of how to properly look after our body and skin. However, contrary to perception, many naturists are dressed most of the time, and when we do wear clothes it’s better to go for natural fibres that are soft to the touch, and take care of them with fabric softeners, so that our skin looks and feels radiant whether it’s covered up or not!

Nudists were also found to feel much better in their own skin, with 54% saying they felt comfortable in their own bodies, while only 1 in 10 people who regularly wore clothes responded the same way.

Nudists also say there are other benefits to their lifestyle, including feeling happier and more broadly accepted by a community. And of course, there’s far less laundry involved.

