Nudie Juices Is Up For Sale

Nudie, the company which makes juices so awesome and healthy they could almost cure the monster of all hangovers, is up for sale.

Nudie Foods Australia has appointed investment bank UBS to run point on the sale process, AFR reports.

Expressions of interest will be open from next month, but the company’s owners are reportedly looking for a bid of up to $60 million.

The company holds about 20 per cent of Australia’s juice market, but with the rise of other gourmet juices, competition is heating up.

