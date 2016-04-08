This nude portrait of Donald Trump is now on display at a London gallery

Illma Gore, courtesy Maddox Gallery The portrait was banned in the US, but is on display at London’s Maddox Gallery from April 8.

A portrait of Donald Trump in the nude with tiny genitals that went viral online has gone on display at London’s Maddox Gallery.

The pastel-based pencil and oil paint portrait — entitled “Make America Great Again” — is being shown at the Mayfair gallery from April 8, listed at £1 million, according to a representative for Maddox Gallery.

The image was first shared by the Australian-American artist Illma Gore on Facebook on February 9. The 24-year-old’s post has since been removed from the social network.

Shortly after posting her drawing, Los Angeles-based Gore — who describes herself as a “gender fluid futurist” on her website — received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act infringement notice from a third party through Facebook, according to a press release from Maddox Gallery.

She was also sent death threats from Trump supporters, and the portrait has been banned from being on public display in the US, the press release said.

On the day it was posted, the image was shared 260,000 times and viewed 50 million times, according to figures from Imgur and Reddit cited by the press release.

Though it’s no longer on her Facebook page, Gore has made the image available on her website, where visitors can download a high-resolution version for free.

Gore’s work responded to the discussion of Trump’s anatomy in March’s Fox News Republican presidential debate. Following taunts about his small hands from the former candidate Marco Rubio, Trump said: “Look at those hands… if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem, I guarantee.”

The artist created the portrait “to evoke a reaction from its audience,” according to a quote in the gallery’s press release. “Your genitals do not dictate your gender, your power, or your status. Simply put, you can be a massive prick, despite what is in your pants.”

“This is a very contentious and interesting piece and there is a lot of interest and debate around it,” James Nicholls, the director of Maddox Gallery, said in the statement. “Some may be offended but others will see the humour in Gore’s work.”

There is currently no end date for the artwork’s display, the gallery’s spokesperson told Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.