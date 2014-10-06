Another Round Of Celebrity Nudes Leaked -- And This One Includes Men

Winona Ryder is one of the stars whose private images were leaked online.

More celebrity nudes have leaked online — this time including photos of men.

In this round, the fourth since the first racy photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian appeared on 4chan and Reddit in late August after a massive iCloud hack, stars like Winona Ryder and Nick Hogan (Hulk Hogan’s son) have now had their photos leaked into message boards.

The Daily Beast reports,

The latest leaks come in the wake of a pending lawsuit filed Oct. 1 by Marty Singer, a powerful Hollywood attorney representing over a dozen celebrities whose iCloud accounts were hacked and whose nude photos were stolen. Singer fired off a letter to Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, along with executive chairman Eric Schmidt and the company’s legal counsel, threatening to sue the Internet giant for over $US100 million for not only “failing to act expeditiously and responsibly to remove the images,” but also for engaging in “blatantly unethical behaviour” and “making millions and profiting from the victimization of women.”

The lawsuit argues that Google has done little to stop people from being able to easily find these images.

As more photos leak online, the internet has seemed to lose interest, but Singer claims they have sent “over a dozen Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) violation notices to Google over the past month” because images continue to pop up on Google-owned sites like YouTube.

