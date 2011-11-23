This Nude Photo Of Kate Moss Just Sold For $25,000 At A London Auction

An original print of a nude Kate Moss, photographed by fashion photographer Albert Watson during Moss’ early days of modelling, sold for $25,000 at auction today (via DesignYouTrust).



The photo was part of a shoot for the January 1993 German edition of Vogue.

The 57×45 black and white photo was taken in Marrakesh, Morocco, and is said to be one of Moss’ favourites.

The photo sold to an anonymous United Kingdom buyer at Bonham’s London.

Photo: via The Daily Mail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.