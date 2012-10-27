Incredible Ad Uses 17 Nude Painted Bodies To Depict A Crashed Car

Photo: MAC / YouTube

In a new campaign encouraging drivers to reduce their speed and avoid deadly accidents, the Motor Accident Commission (MAC) of South Australia wanted something striking and different.They hired artist Emma Hack, best known for her work on Gotye’s “Somebody I Used To Know” music video, to create a sculpture of a wrecked car, made up of 17 men and women.



To show how Hack designed and executed the attention-grabbing ad, the MAC produced a “Behind the Scenes” video. Watch it on YouTube, or click through to see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.