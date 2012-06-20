The Model Who Got Naked In Times Square Last Year Plans To Sue New York City

Photo: Photograph by Lea Sophie

A model, who was arrested last year after she undressed in Times Square to expose her nude body covered in paint, plans on filing a suit against the city claiming that her civil rights were violated, according to the New York Post. The model, Zoe West, was on Broadway and West 44th Street last August when she removed a G-string for the final finishes of artist Andy Golub’s artwork on her body.



“It is not illegal to be naked in New York as long as you are doing it for the purpose of a play, exhibition, performance or show,” West’s civil-rights lawyer, Ron Kuby, told the Post.

After about an hour of standing in the buff, cops showed up and arrested West. No charges were made and she was released about two hours later.

West plans on unveiling her suit this afternoon at the Manhattan federal courthouse. The Post notes that she will in fact be fully clothed while doing so.

DON’T MISS: New York City Murals That Will Make Your Jaw Drop >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.