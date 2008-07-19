Nude Miley Cyrus Pics Blew Vanity Fair Sales Through Roof

Miley Cyrus’ controversial Vanity Fair pics might have hurt her career but they certainly helped the mag, which sold 435,000 copies of the issue in which the photos were included. Imagine how many they would’ve sold if they’d put her on the cover.



Portfolio’s Mixed Media blog: Annie Leibovitz’s outrage-baiting didn’t do much for Vogue, but it helped give Vanity Fair its best-selling issue of the year.

The June issue of the Condé Nast-owned glossy, featuring a controversially sexy photoshoot with Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, sold 435,000 newsstand copies, according to ABC Rapid Report. (Condé Nast also owns Portfolio.) That’s hardly a blockbuster for Vanity Fair — its September 2005 issue, with Jennifer Aniston on the cover, sold 740,000 copies — but it’s still the strongest seller since last November. Not bad for an issue whose cover image was a 40-year-old photo of Robert F. Kennedy. The story elicited a record number of letters from Vanity Fair readers, according to WWD.

