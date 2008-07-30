Nude Miley Cyrus Photos Juice Her Music Career

Evidently, Miley Cyrus’ topless Vanity Fair photos didn’t stop 371,000 people from buying her new, post-Nudegate album, Breakout. In fact, the album moved more units in its first week than her previous two discs.



So someone has finally figured out how to save the music industry: topless photos of 15 year-old starlets. Maybe next time her label should just sneak them into the liner notes.

Billboard: Miley Cyrus will land her second No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 tomorrow (July 30), as “Breakout” (Hollywood) bows with 371,000 U.S. copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan. That’s the second-biggest sales week of the year for a female artist, following the 463,000 debut of Mariah Carey’s “E=MC2” (Island/IDJMG).

Cyrus’ last album, the half soundtrack, half studio set “Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus” (Hollywood/Walt Disney), started at No. 1 last summer with 326,000.

The first “Hanna[h] Montana” soundtrack, which launched her recording career, also bowed at No. 1 in 2006, with first-week sales of 281,000. It went on to be the best seller of that year’s fourth quarter with less than three months of shelf life.

