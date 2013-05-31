Watch A Ukrainian Guy Take A Nude Dip In A Supermarket Fish Tank

A man jumped naked into a supermarket fish tank in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kriviy Rih — and now the video is going viral.



Captured by security cameras, the video was posted Thursday on YouTube and already has over 450,000 views at the time of this post. Commenters seem to think it was the result of a lost bet or dare.

Miraculously, the man isn’t stopped by employees or security guards, and his only set back is a minor slip as he exits the fish tank.

Watch the bizarre incident below.

