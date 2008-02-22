NY Mag Goes Back To The Naked Lindsay Well

The clever folks at New York Magazine are riding the Lindsay Lohan gravy train as long as they can. If you liked the 10 semi-naked Lindsay photos they’ve already posted, they got four more for you.



The catch: In order to see the pictures, you’ll first need to generate an additional 18 page views to their already impressive tally. To get to there you have to:

Go to to the magazine’s home page, and click on “Lohan: The Outtakes”, which takes you to their new fashion blog “The Cut”

At “The Cut” click on the link to extra pictures, which takes you to the original photo post.

Then click on the original photo set

Then click through the 10 photos.

Congrats: Four more bonus photos

Alternate strategy: Head straight to the extras slide show here. Warning: The additional photos are safer for work than the originals.

