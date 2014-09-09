These 3 Stocks Look Like Winners After The Nude Celebrity Photo Leak

AP Kate Upton was among the celebrities that had photos leaked.

It’s been a tough couple weeks for internet security.

Home Depot recently had a bunch of customer data stolen in a breach that could be larger than Target’s. And then last week, reports said HealthCare.gov was hacked back in July, though no personal information was stolen.

And of course, there was the massive leak of nude celebrity photos from Apple’s iCloud servers.

In the wake of these high-profile data leaks, analysts at Goldman Sachs highlighted a couple companies that could be set to benefit from increased focus on data security.

Goldman says FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, and LifeLock are the top “breach beneficiary” stocks, with these high-profile leaks providing a tailwind to the entire internet security sector.

Goldman analysts Matthew Niknam and Jamison Manwaring write that, “while difficult to quantify the direct impact of each event and how that may drive incremental revenue for security companies, we nonetheless expect the prevalence/prominence of breaches to benefit our stocks and support valuation, especially as this remains a top board-level issue.”

And Goldman’s not the only firm that likes these companies, as analysts at UBS on Monday upgraded shares of FireEye — which this spring saw shares take an absolute beating amid the sell-off in tech stocks — were upgraded to “Buy” from “Neutral” by analysts at UBS.

Goldman noted that an estimated 822 million records were exposed via data breaches in 2013, more than three times the number exposed in 2012, and also included this handy list of recent high-profile data breaches.

Seems like a lot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.