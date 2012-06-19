NuConomy: Popular With WPP, Arrington

, a new and potentially disruptive entry into web analytics, got an investment from WPP and the Mike Arrington treatment on TechCrunch — on the same day! Arrington says WPP kicked in $3 million as part of a new funding round (it raised seed capital back in April 2007).
The company, based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, says it can give better data on web traffic than Google Analytics at a fraction the price of Omniture, WebTrends and Coremetrics. The company becomes the latest investment by WPP, which has taken stakes in Invidi, IMMI, VideoEgg, Visible Technologies and Spot Runner.
