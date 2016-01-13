WELCOME TO THE NUKE CLUB: Here's where the world's 15,741 nuclear warheads are

No weapon on earth comes close to having the devastating potential of a nuclear arm.

Nukes are geopolitical game changers, and any country that possesses one can ensure that direct foreign intervention will be kept to a minimum.

As such, nine countries around the world belong in the nuclear club, according to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

Between these nine nations, there are approximately 15,741 nukes on earth, with Russia and the US being responsible for over 14,000 of these warheads themselves.

The following map shows which countries are in the nuclear club, and how many warheads they have.

