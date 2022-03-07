Australia will put $10 billion towards a new nuclear submarine base on the east coast – but what happens to Adelaide’s shipbuilders still reeling from the AUKUS deal?

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by the Australian Defence Force, Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS POIS Yuri Ramsey/Australian Defence Force via Getty Images

Australia will put $10 billion towards its next-generation nuclear submarine fleet, including a new base.

The Department of Defence has shortlisted Brisbane, Newcastle and Port Kembla, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

But his Monday speech outlining the move made no mention of South Australia and its submarine-building workforce.

South Australia’s submarine-building workforce is none the wiser about its long-term future, even after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new $10 billion plan to develop a nuclear submarine base on the east coast.

Speaking to the Lowy Institute on Monday, Morrison confirmed the federal government will settle on one of three sites shortlisted by the Department of Defence, advancing Australia’s new AUKUS partnership with the US and the UK.

Brisbane, Newcastle or Port Kembla will become home to Australia’s new nuclear submarine base, Morrison said, with the site featuring “specialised wharfs, maintenance facilities, administrative and logistics support, personal amenities,” and accommodation for crew and support staff.

The new base will complement the conventional submarine bases which exist on both the east and the west coast, Morrison added.

Port Kembla is widely tipped as Defence’s preferred option. The former leader of Australia’s submarine fleet, retired Rear Admiral Peter Briggs, suggested Newcastle or Port Kembla likely had the advantage, telling the ABC both sites are closer to deep water than Brisbane.

Australia is yet to make a final decision about which class of nuclear submarine it will acquire through the AUKUS partnership, with Morrison shooting down speculation such a decision could arrive before the upcoming federal election.

“This is a partnership where the decisions are being made together, which separates it from any other procurement arrangement that the government has been involved with,” Morrison said, indicating the federal government will take a full 18 months to decide which submarine is right.

His statement appeared to counteract the position of Defence Minister Peter Dutton, who on Sunday told ABC’s “Insiders” the decision could arrive “within the next couple of months”.

While Morrison delivered some clarity around Australia’s controversial nuclear submarine agreement, his speech made no reference to South Australia, where the nation’s existing Collins class submarines were built.

The AUKUS partnership sensationally dissolved Australia’s 2016 commitment to build a new fleet of French-designed conventional submarines in Adelaide, throwing the long-term fate of the city’s submarine building industry into limbo.

It is the government’s “intention” to build the new nuclear submarines in Adelaide, Dutton said late last year.

“The Government is committed to finding a role… for each and every skilled shipbuilding worker impacted by this announcement,” he added.

Maintenance of the Collins class subs will continue in Adelaide.

Even so, the Australian Shipbuilding Federation of Unions has urged the federal government to build up to six new conventional submarines before procuring its nuclear vessels, which could arrive in 2040.

However, Morrison’s Monday speech made no mention of the city’s potential involvement in further conventional or nuclear submarine construction.

Speaking to Adelaide radio station FiveAA before Morrison’s speech, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the decision to announce the new base took his party by surprise.

“I did note in today’s drop to the newspapers, I was looking for the word Adelaide anywhere, given that Adelaide has really suffered substantially by the Government’s decision” to cancel the French submarine contract, Albanese said.

“There were immediate job losses occurred there. And I couldn’t find it anywhere in the announcement.

“I await, of course, the speech that’s being given to the Lowy Institute today, apparently. But we have not received the courtesy of a briefing in advance, so therefore I’m not going to just sign off automatically on that detail.”