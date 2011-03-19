The Next 16 Nuclear Power Plants That Will Be Built In Your Backyard

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The future of nuclear power around the world is under threat in the wake of the disaster the the reactor in Fukushima.That reality is starting to sink in, and many Americans, witnessing the images of the disaster on TV, may now be uncomfortable with the idea of a reactor in their backyard.



The Congressional Research Service has a report on all planned reactor projects in the U.S. Some are more advanced than others, and some have stalled and may not restart at all. But what’s certain is that all of these projects are now other political threat from the backlash against nuclear power.

We’ve also noted the companies involved in each project, including their tickers, as they too face risks as a result of the recent crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.