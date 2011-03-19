The Next 16 Nuclear Power Plants That Will Be Built In Your Backyard

Gregory White
Armenia nuclear

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The future of nuclear power around the world is under threat in the wake of the disaster the the reactor in Fukushima.That reality is starting to sink in, and many Americans, witnessing the images of the disaster on TV, may now be uncomfortable with the idea of a reactor in their backyard.

The Congressional Research Service has a report on all planned reactor projects in the U.S. Some are more advanced than others, and some have stalled and may not restart at all. But what’s certain is that all of these projects are now other political threat from the backlash against nuclear power.

We’ve also noted the companies involved in each project, including their tickers, as they too face risks as a result of the recent crisis.

Callaway, Missouri

Applicant: AmerenUE (AEE)

Reactor Designer: Areva EPR

Number of units: 1

Status: One plant already operating, plans for second canceled. Application still held, according to Congressional Research Service.

North Anna, Virginia

Applicant: Dominion (D)

Reactor Designer: Mitsubishi

Number of units: 1

Status: Two units already operating, third in application stages.

Fermi, Michigan

Applicant: DTE Energy

Reactor Designer: GE

Number of units: 1

Status: Other plants functioning on site, third receiving local push-back.

William States Lee, Near Gafney, South Carolina

Applicant: Duke Energy (DUK)

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 2

Status: In development.

River Bend, Near St. Francisville, Lousianna

Applicant: Entergy (ETR)

Reactor Designer: Unknown

Number of units: 1

Status: Proposal in place.

Comanche Peak, near Glenrose, Texas

Applicant: Luminant Power

Reactor Designer: Mitsubishi

Number of units: 2

Status: In application stage, facing local opposition.

Turkey Point, Homestead, Florida

Applicant: FPL (Next Era Energy NEE)

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 2

Status: Five reactors already operate here, company planning to build 2 more in 2012.

Grand Gulf, Mississippi

Applicant: NuStart

Reactor Designer: Unknown

Number of units: 1

Status: Licensing suspended in January 2009 on site that already has reactors.

Bellefonte, Alabama

Applicant: NuStart

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 1

Status: Construction to be finished in 2011.

Bell Bend, Salem Township, Pennsylvania

Applicant: PPL

Reactor Designer: Areva

Number of units: 1

Status: Aim to be complete by 2018, still in application stage.

Harris, North Carolina

Applicant: Progress Energy (PGN)

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 2

Status: Looking to build two additional reactors, already one on site. Facing local opposition.

Levy County, Florida

Applicant: Progress Energy (PGN)

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 2

Status: Approved, construction likely in progress.

Summer, near Jenkinsville, South Carolina

Applicant: SCE&G, owned by SCANA (SCG)

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 2

Status: Looking to build two new reactors at a facility where one is already functioning.

Vogtle, near Waynesboro, Georgia

Applicant: Southern (SO)

Reactor Designer: Westinghouse

Number of units: 2

Status: Construction has begun on two new units here to add to established facilities.

Calvert Cliffs, near Lusby, Maryland

Applicant: UniStar (Constellation Energy and EDF) (CEG)

Reactor Designer: Areva

Number of units: Two units in place, additional unit may yet be built.

Status: Constellation has quit the project.

Nine Mile Point, New York

Applicant: UniStar (Constellation Energy and EDF) (CEG)

Reactor Designer: Areva

Number of units: 1

Status: Two plants in place, additional unit may come.

But it's not just about America...

