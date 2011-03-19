The Next 16 Nuclear Power Plants That Will Be Built In Your Backyard

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The future of nuclear power around the world is under threat in the wake of the disaster the the reactor in Fukushima.That reality is starting to sink in, and many Americans, witnessing the images of the disaster on TV, may now be uncomfortable with the idea of a reactor in their backyard.
The Congressional Research Service has a report on all planned reactor projects in the U.S. Some are more advanced than others, and some have stalled and may not restart at all. But what’s certain is that all of these projects are now other political threat from the backlash against nuclear power.
We’ve also noted the companies involved in each project, including their tickers, as they too face risks as a result of the recent crisis.
Applicant: AmerenUE (AEE)
Reactor Designer: Areva EPR
Number of units: 1
Status: One plant already operating, plans for second canceled. Application still held, according to Congressional Research Service.
Applicant: Dominion (D)
Reactor Designer: Mitsubishi
Number of units: 1
Status: Two units already operating, third in application stages.
Applicant: DTE Energy
Reactor Designer: GE
Number of units: 1
Status: Other plants functioning on site, third receiving local push-back.
Applicant: Duke Energy (DUK)
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 2
Status: In development.
Applicant: Entergy (ETR)
Reactor Designer: Unknown
Number of units: 1
Status: Proposal in place.
Applicant: Luminant Power
Reactor Designer: Mitsubishi
Number of units: 2
Status: In application stage, facing local opposition.
Applicant: FPL (Next Era Energy NEE)
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 2
Status: Five reactors already operate here, company planning to build 2 more in 2012.
Applicant: NuStart
Reactor Designer: Unknown
Number of units: 1
Status: Licensing suspended in January 2009 on site that already has reactors.
Applicant: NuStart
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 1
Status: Construction to be finished in 2011.
Applicant: PPL
Reactor Designer: Areva
Number of units: 1
Status: Aim to be complete by 2018, still in application stage.
Applicant: Progress Energy (PGN)
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 2
Status: Looking to build two additional reactors, already one on site. Facing local opposition.
Applicant: Progress Energy (PGN)
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 2
Status: Approved, construction likely in progress.
Applicant: SCE&G, owned by SCANA (SCG)
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 2
Status: Looking to build two new reactors at a facility where one is already functioning.
Applicant: Southern (SO)
Reactor Designer: Westinghouse
Number of units: 2
Status: Construction has begun on two new units here to add to established facilities.
Applicant: UniStar (Constellation Energy and EDF) (CEG)
Reactor Designer: Areva
Number of units: Two units in place, additional unit may yet be built.
Status: Constellation has quit the project.
Applicant: UniStar (Constellation Energy and EDF) (CEG)
Reactor Designer: Areva
Number of units: 1
Status: Two plants in place, additional unit may come.
