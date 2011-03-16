Nuclear Power- Is Now The Time To Focus On Solar And Wind Energy?

HedgeFundLIVE — The earthquake in Japan has left thousands dead and many more missing. On top of that, there are worries of a nuclear meltdown happening. Roofs have blown of the tops of two nuclear reactors.



They have been cooling nuclear rods with seawater to prevent overheating. If the rods were to overheat, they would melt the nuclear wall, causing a meltdown which would then release deadly radioactive gases into the air. There are scientists and operators working diligently together to prevent this sort of catastrophe.

The shear thought of a nuclear disaster is terrifying. Imagine how the people living near this nuclear plant must feel. There have already been 200,000 people evacuated since the cooling systems shut down. Can this be the end of nuclear power programs throughout the world?

As of now, President Obama is still pushing forward with the $36billion nuclear program. German Chancellor Angela Merkel mentioned she will be phasing out the nuclear program. It is difficult to understand why anyone could be in favour of continuing nuclear energy.

We have seen what happened in Chernobyl and the destruction a meltdown can cause. With the possibility still lingering in Japan and seeing the fear it brings, phasing out the nuclear program in the USA may not be a terrible idea.

