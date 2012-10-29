There Are More Than A Dozen Nuclear Plants In Sandy's Path

Photo: Rob Wile for Business Insider

Reuters has published an annotated list of 16 nuclear plants in Hurricane Sandy’s path (via The New Yorker’s David Grann by way of Grist’s David Roberts). Kevin Burke, the CEO of ConEd, said last night the greatest danger would come from a Monday-evening flood surge.



He also said the damage from Sandy could be worse than that of Hurricane Irene.

Here’s the list:

Photo: Reuters

And here is a map of each plant’s location, overlaid into the Sandy’s forecasted path.



View Nukes in a larger map

Not good.

