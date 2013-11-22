Obama 'Supports' Senate's Nuclear Trigger: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

President Barack Obama said Thursday that he supported the Senate’s

invoking of the so-called “nuclear option” to change filibuster rules.

“If you got a majority of folks who believe in something, then it should pass,” Obama said in a statement delivered from the White House briefing room.

The rules change is a major victory for Obama, who has seen a number of appointments blocked by Senate Republicans. It allows for his executive and judicial nominees to be confirmed by a simple up-or-down vote. The rules change, however, does not affect Supreme Court nominees or basic legislation.

Obama, who has been outspoken over the past year on Republicans’ repeated blocking of his nominees, painted the filibustering pattern as one that has gotten “out of hand.”

“A majority of senators believe, as I believe, that enough is enough,” Obama said.

The rules change clears the way for three of Obama’s D.C. Circuit Court nominees to advance, as well as Rep. Mel Watt (D-N.C.) to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency (which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac).

