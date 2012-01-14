If This Doesn't Stop SOPA, Then Nothing Will ...

The Cheezburger network, a collection of sites that host funny images and — more infamously — funny cat pictures, will also go dark with Reddit on January 18 as part of its protest against a bill that could encourage online censorship.Cheezburger network CEO Ben Huh Tweeted out the news late yesterday afternoon that the sites would go down in protest of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and Protect-IP Act (PIPA). Here’s the full Tweet:

