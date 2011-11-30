This Idyllic Cabin In The Adirondacks Was Once A Silo For Nuclear Missiles

nuclear missile silo home for sale for $750 k

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

A former nuclear missile silo in the Adirondack State Park in New York is now a luxury home (via Realtor.com).The house is now on sale for $750,000.

The home has the ultimate element of privacy, being set back 19 acres in Adirondack State Park.

Below ground there is a 3,900-square-foot subterranean from the Cold-War era, designed by two cousins who renovated the 1950’s nuclear launch pad.

Here's a rendering of what the home looks like above and below ground.

The great room features the kitchen, a home office, and the living room.

From every window you have a great view of the park.

Here's the door to the bunker.

The home has a few strange, Cold War-era features

It comes with a launch pad

There's storage for your aircraft, too.

Imagine landing on your own property.

The house is also accessed by country roads, but air travel is more fun.

