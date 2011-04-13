14 Nuclear Disaster Sites That Are Still Unsafe For Humans

Photo: wikipedia commons

Nuclear waste has been around since the Manhattan project during World War II.From radioactive fallout, to reactor leaks, to contaminated earth from atomic bomb testing, to a B-25 plane crash that let loose three hydrogen bombs in Spain, nuclear accidents are far more common than most people know.



SPIEGEL published a detailed list of nuclear disasters. We’ve identified the places with still-elevated radiation.

UPDATE: Four months after Fukushima, Japan announced that clean-up could take decades.

