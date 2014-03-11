Here's A House In Scotland For The Ultimate Survivalist

For all you survivalists out there, here’s a chance to own your very own bunker. A Cold War-era nuclear bunker located in Pertshire, Scotland is up for auction later this month in Edinburgh for a guide price of £200,000 (or $US332,680 dollars).
The 26,000-square-foot, two-story hideaway house was built in 1990 to protect Scots during the growing nuclear threats from the Cold War, according to The Daily Mail.
According to Future Property Auctions, which is selling the home, this property located on the Cultybraggan Camp is “one of the last and most technologically advanced Bunkers ever built specifically in relation to the Cold War threat.”
The bunker sits two miles south of the small village of Comrie in Pertshire. It is only two hours driving distance to Glasgow and Edinburgh.
It is surrounded by a security fence in Cultybraggan Camp, which was originally built to keep Nazis during World War II.
The bunker reportedly cost the Scottish government more than £30 million ($50 million) to build, and was sold by the Ministry of Defence in 2007.
The property has two stories. The top floor contains a 3,552-square-foot open room with 27 side rooms. And the lower floor contains an additional 22 rooms.
That means the bunker has approximately 50 rooms and can house up to 150 personnel -- or party guests.
Some of lower-level rooms include a meeting room, generator room, kitchen, hospital, and BBC recording studio.
Other accommodations of the bunker include a PA system, decontamination showers, and a customised intruder system.
And in case you're still worried about your safety, the bunker contains an 'impressive array of life support systems, from air filtration plants, backup generators and water storage tanks,' according to Future Property Auctions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.