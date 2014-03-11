Here's A House In Scotland For The Ultimate Survivalist

Future Property Auctions Cultybraggan former Nuclear Bunker

For all you survivalists out there, here’s a chance to own your very own bunker. A Cold War-era nuclear bunker located in Pertshire, Scotland is up for auction later this month in Edinburgh for a guide price of £200,000 (or $US332,680 dollars).

The 26,000-square-foot, two-story hideaway house was built in 1990 to protect Scots during the growing nuclear threats from the Cold War, according to The Daily Mail.

According to Future Property Auctions, which is selling the home, this property located on the Cultybraggan Camp is “one of the last and most technologically advanced Bunkers ever built specifically in relation to the Cold War threat.”

